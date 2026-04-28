The Federal Government on Monday said it is targeting a 50 per cent reduction in malaria prevalence and deaths by 2030, as it reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating the disease at a press briefing to mark World Malaria Day 2026 in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said Nigeria is treating malaria elimination as a top national priority, backed by strategic interventions and partnerships.

Salako noted that while malaria is often regarded as “ordinary,” its impact remains severe, particularly among children and pregnant women, as it continues to strain families, the healthcare system, and the economy.

Citing the World Malaria Report 2025, he said Nigeria accounts for 24 per cent of global malaria cases and 31 per cent of deaths, figures he described as unacceptable and indicative of a public health crisis requiring disciplined and coordinated response.

He, however, highlighted significant gains, pointing to findings from the Malaria Indicator Survey 2025 which show that malaria prevalence has dropped to 15 per cent from 42 per cent in 2010.

The country has also reclassified transmission levels, with 27 states now categorized as moderate transmission and nine states, alongside the Federal Capital Territory, considered low transmission areas.

According to the minister, the progress underscores what can be achieved through coordinated efforts but warned against complacency, stressing that “progress is not the same as victory.”

Salako said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has placed malaria elimination at the core of its health agenda, with the rollout of a new National Malaria Strategic Plan (2026–2030).

The plan aims to reduce malaria prevalence and mortality by 50 per cent from 2025 levels through targeted, state-specific interventions aligned with global best practices.

He added that the government’s Rethinking Malaria Initiative is reshaping response strategies, supported by the Advisory on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria (AMEN), a body of global experts providing technical guidance.

On interventions, the minister disclosed that over 500 million insecticide-treated nets have been distributed since 2015, with fresh campaigns planned across 11 states this year, including the FCT.

He also announced the expansion of Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention to 21 states, targeting about 29 million children under five.

Nigeria is also advancing new strategies such as Larval Source Management in six states and scaling up malaria vaccination.

The vaccine rollout, which began in 2024 in Kebbi and Bayelsa states, has now expanded to Bauchi and Ondo, reaching more than 700,000 children aged between five and 23 months.

Beyond prevention, Salako said the government is strengthening diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance systems, noting that recent assessments, including the Rapid Impact Assessment and Malaria Indicator Survey, show encouraging outcomes.

He emphasized that malaria elimination cannot be achieved by government alone, calling for a “whole-of-society” approach involving state authorities, health workers, donors, civil society, and the private sector.

The minister urged international partners to sustain support, while calling on the private sector to increase investment in malaria control.

He also appealed to the media to intensify public awareness and combat misinformation.

Addressing Nigerians, Salako encouraged the consistent use of insecticide-treated nets, proper environmental sanitation, early testing, and completion of prescribed treatments.

He said the 2026 theme, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can,” should inspire urgent and collective action, stressing that the country must act decisively to end malaria as a threat to public health and economic development.

Salako expressed appreciation to development partners, including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the Global Fund, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, among others, for their continued support.

He reiterated that malaria remains preventable and treatable, urging renewed national resolve to eliminate the disease and safeguard future generations.

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