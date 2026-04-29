Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of Aamal Company (“Aamal”), one of the region’s leading diversified companies, today announces its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The total revenue was down 19.9% to QR464.8m (Q1 2025: QR580.3m) and the gross profit down 3.5% to QR124.2m (Q1 2025: QR128.7m).

The net profit attributable to Aamal equity holders was down 11% to QR90.7m (Q1 2025: QR101.8m).

The reported earnings per share decreased 11% to QR0.014 (Q1 2025: QR0.016). The net capital expenditure increased 15.8% to QR7.6m (Q1 2025: QR6.6m) and the gearing increased to 7.01% (Q1 2025: 0.89%)

Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Aamal, commented: “Aamal’s results for the first quarter of 2026 reflect a challenging period, with declines in revenue and net profit driven largely by strong competition and unfavorable market developments within the Trading & Distribution segment. Nonetheless, the broader performance highlights the resilience of the Company’s underlying operations at a time of notable uncertainty, underpinned by continued delivery against strategic priorities and a disciplined focus on execution across the Group.

In Property, we recorded revenue growth supported by the addition of Aamal Tower to our portfolio and the continued resilience of City Center Doha, where revenues were stable and tenant demand remained supportive. In Trading & Distribution, performance was principally affected by the healthcare sector’s ongoing shift towards generic medicines, which impacted Ebn Sina Medical, alongside a more competitive market environment.

“Looking ahead, the near-term outlook has become less certain in light of current regional developments. We remain highly attentive to the evolving geopolitical environment, but we are confident in the resilience of Aamal’s diversified business model and in the ability of our management teams to navigate potential challenges and continue delivering sustainable growth for our stakeholders.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aamal, added: “Aamal’s first quarter results reflect a softer period for the Group, with revenue and net profit lower year on year. While performance during the quarter was affected by challenging market conditions in certain areas, we remain confident in the underlying strength, resilience and long-term direction of the business. Aamal continues to benefit from a diversified model, high-quality assets and established market positions across a range of sectors.

As we look ahead, we are hopeful the near-term environment will become more encouraging and for current regional developments to stabilize."

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