MUSCAT - Nama Water Services (NWS), the state-owned integrated water and wastewater utility of the Sultanate of Oman, has accelerated infrastructure delivery and operational efficiency, managing a project portfolio exceeding RO 1 billion in awards while completing projects worth RO 170 million in 2025, according to its latest annual report.

The utility’s performance underscores a dual focus on asset expansion and service reliability, aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The company reported measurable gains in network efficiency, including a 4.16 per cent reduction in water losses and 98 per cent network availability, reflecting strengthened asset management and leak mitigation strategies.

STRONGER ASSET BASE, EXPANDING NETWORK

NWS continues to oversee one of the Sultanate of Oman’s largest utility infrastructure programmes. Its asset base now includes 49,633 water assets and 1,772 wastewater assets, supported by 25,900 km of water networks and 5,200 km of wastewater pipelines.

The company floated contracts valued at RO 544 million during the year, reinforcing its role as a key driver of capital expenditure in the utilities sector. Network coverage remained broadly stable for water at around 72.4 per cent, while wastewater coverage increased to 31.7 per cent, indicating gradual expansion in sanitation services.

Operationally, NWS exceeded several key performance indicators. The value of work done reached 112 per cent of target, while milestone execution stood at 108 per cent, signalling accelerated project delivery.

EFFICIENCY GAINS AND DIGITAL INTEGRATION

A central pillar of NWS’s strategy has been the integration of advanced technologies. During 2025, the company expanded smart meter deployment, strengthened leak detection using satellite-based tools and noise loggers, and intensified preventive maintenance programmes.

These initiatives contributed to improved billing accuracy and reduced commercial losses, alongside enhanced visibility over network performance. The report also highlights rehabilitation works across ageing pipelines, particularly in high-leakage zones.

Water supply reliability improved further, with continuity rising to 98.53 per cent, while compliance with Omani drinking water standards reached 99.79 per cent, reflecting high-quality output across the network.

WATER DELIVERY TRENDS

Despite efficiency gains, total water supply volumes declined to 445.57 million cubic metres in 2025, compared with 488.78 million cubic metres in 2023, indicating tighter resource management and reduced losses.

Conversely, water delivered increased to 287.58 million cubic metres, pointing to improved distribution efficiency and system optimisation.

WASTEWATER SEGMENT SHOWS MIXED PERFORMANCE

In wastewater operations, treatment plants maintained strong performance, with efficiency levels around 98 per cent and high compliance with environmental standards.

Treated wastewater utilisation rose modestly by 3 per cent, while the number of beneficiaries using recycled water increased by 36.4 per cent, from 228 to 311 users.

However, inflows declined to 95.11 million cubic metres in 2025, compared with nearly 100 million cubic metres in previous years, suggesting variability in demand or inflow patterns.

Treated wastewater delivered also fell to 92.93 million cubic metres, although utilisation volumes improved to 49.22 million cubic metres, reflecting better reuse efficiency.

SUSTAINABILITY AND ESG ALIGNMENT

Nama reported greenhouse gas emissions of 286,028 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, alongside ongoing efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The company emphasised its alignment with ESG principles, highlighting contributions to national water research, carbon reduction initiatives and sustainable infrastructure planning.

Looking ahead, Nama’s continued investment in infrastructure, digitalisation and asset optimisation is expected to enhance service coverage and operational resilience. With a project pipeline exceeding RO 1 billion and sustained improvements in efficiency metrics, the utility remains central to Oman’s long-term water security and infrastructure development agenda.

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