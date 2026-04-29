Arab Finance: The consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company of Atlas for Investment and Food Industries increased by 25.42% to EGP 7.813 million in 2025 from EGP 6.230 million in 2024, according to the unaudited financial results.

Standalone net losses hiked by 38.88% year-on-year (YoY) at the end of December 2025, reaching EGP 9.184 million, compared to EGP 6.612 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Atlas for Investment and Food Industries reported a 1.02% YoY lower net loss at EGP 2.853 million, versus EGP 2.882 million.

Established in October 1997, Atlas focuses on real estate, farm development, and agricultural processing. It is also a parent for four companies, namely, Atlas Siwa, Atlas Food, Atlas Farms, and Atlas Real Estate.