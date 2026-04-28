Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders of Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) hit EGP 297.655 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the financial results showed.

This marks a 68.68% year-on-year (YoY) drop from the reported EGP 950.668 million in Q1 2025.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.23 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.74 a year earlier, while total consolidated revenues fell to EGP 1.780 billion from EGP 2.479 billion.

Meanwhile, the group posted a 45.81% YoY lower standalone net profits after tax in Q1 2026, recording EGP 279.817 million, compared to EGP 516.399 million in the same three-month period of 2025.

Non-consolidated EPS shrank to EGP 0.22 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.40 in Q1 2025, while standalone revenues fell to EGP 1.148 billion from EGP 1.223 billion.

In 2025, the real estate developer reported total contracted sales of EGP 48.4 billion. Total unit sales exceeded 18,000 units, with more than 14,000 units delivered during the year.

SODIC maintained a strong delivery track record last year, completing approximately 91% of units ahead of schedule, signaling robust execution capabilities.