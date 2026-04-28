Baladna QPSC, Qatar’s leading dairy and juice producer, has reported a 6% increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2026, covering the three-month period ended 31 March.

The company said its strong performance was driven by improved operational efficiencies and disciplined cost management, despite regional tensions and a challenging external environment. Baladna maintained stable operations across its core business and ensured the uninterrupted supply of locally produced dairy and juice products to the domestic market.

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