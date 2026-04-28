ABU DHABI - Aldar Group recorded strong financial and operational results during the first quarter of 2026, with net profit after tax increasing 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) to AED2.3 billion, driven by the realisation of development revenue backlog and resilient earnings from a diversified, defensive investment properties portfolio.

Earnings per share for the Q1 2026 period increased 25 percent YoY to AED0.25.

The Group achieved sales of AED6.7 billion in Q1, with UAE sales contributing AED5.9 billion. Two projects launched in the UAE in early Q1 2026: The Wilds Residences in Dubai and Baccarat Residences Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

Sustained demand among international buyers, with UAE sales to overseas and expat resident customers reaching AED5.3 billion in Q1, representing 88 percent of total UAE sales.

In April, Aldar launched Yas Park Place. Sales reached over AED800 million, with 80 percent of units released sold in the first week, highlighting sustained confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.

Development revenue backlog rose to AED72.1 billion, including AED62.2 billion in the UAE, providing clear visibility on revenue recognition over the next three years.

Q1 landbank replenishment across the UAE with a Gross Development Value of AED61 billion, including strategic land plots in key Abu Dhabi destinations, and the expansion of the Dubai Holding joint venture.

Aldar Investment’s adjusted EBITDA rose 18 percent YoY to AED905 million, supported by high occupancy and contributions from strategic acquisitions. Assets under management rose to AED52 billion.

The income-generating property portfolio remained resilient, supported by long-term leases and growth in the commercial, retail, industrial and logistics segments. Acquisitions of The Link at Masdar City and logistics assets at KEZAD further enhanced the platform.

Develop-to-hold pipeline expanded by AED2.8 billion to AED20.1 billion through a partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport to deliver 9,000 value housing units for rent in Abu Dhabi.

Aldar's total available liquidity stood at AED33.2 billion at March-end, comprising AED13.9 billion in free and unrestricted cash and AED19.4 billion in committed undrawn bank facilities.

Aldar closed a US$1.0 billion (AED3.7 billion) public hybrid issuance in January, followed by a US$1.0 billion (AED3.7 billion) hybrid issuance to Apollo in February. An AED5 billion sustainability-linked committed revolving credit facility was completed in April, attracting strong demand from a broad group of regional and international banks.

In April, Aldar distributed a dividend of AED0.205 per share for 2025, representing a 10.8 percent YoY increase and a total payout of AED1.61 billion.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, commented, “Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate strong economic fundamentals, underpinned by policy clarity, long-term vision, and sustained investment across key sectors. The emirate’s resilience, coupled with its enduring global appeal as a destination to live, work, and invest, provides a solid foundation for continued growth.”

He added that Aldar’s Q1 performance demonstrates the strength of its business model, which has evolved over time to ensure it is well-positioned to navigate counter-cyclical pressures as well as unforeseen external events.

"The Group delivered robust earnings growth while benefiting from the defensive characteristics of a diversified platform. The record development backlog of AED72.1 billion, and a high-quality and growing base of recurring income assets now valued at AED52 billion, provide strong clarity for future income generation," he stated.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, stated, “The UAE economy continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, supported by decisive leadership and a coordinated policy response, including measures to reinforce market stability and confidence."

He added that during Q1, revenue grew 12 percent to AED8.7 billion and net profit rose 20 percent year-on-year to AED2.3 billion, reflecting disciplined execution and the resilience of our diversified platform.

Al Dhiyebi stated, “Within Aldar Development, we continued to convert our record backlog into revenue. Underlying demand fundamentals remain robust, reaffirmed by the very successful recent launch at Yas Park Place. This supports our view that demand remains resilient for the right product, underpinned by a structurally undersupplied market in Abu Dhabi and strong long-term economic fundamentals."

Aldar Investment continues to demonstrate its value as a defensive earnings platform, supported by high occupancy and long-term lease structures. Contributions from recent acquisitions, coupled with firm rental rates, have driven growth, and further expansion will be delivered through a develop-to-hold pipeline, which has grown to reach AED20.1 billion.