Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, met with HE Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the accompanying delegation, during his visit to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the latest security developments and updates in the region were reviewed, and aspects of military cooperation and joint coordination were discussed in light of the current circumstances.

A memorandum of understanding for military cooperation was also signed between the Qatari Ministry of Defense and the Uzbek Ministry of Defense during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers and officials from both sides.

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