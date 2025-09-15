Egypt’s Minister of State for Military Production, Mohamed Salah, has conducted a surprise inspection tour of the Abu Zaabal Company for Specialised Chemicals (Military Factory 18) to review its production processes and development plans.

The minister’s visit was part of an effort to conduct field follow-ups on various military production companies and units to ensure adherence to ministerial directives aimed at improving performance, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

During his tour of the production lines, the minister was briefed by the company’s acting chairperson, Mohamed El-Sayed El-Badawy, and staff on production rates, inventory status, and the latest developments in the projects the company is involved in.

The minister urged the workers to exert more effort and directed officials to overcome any obstacles facing the workforce to improve performance, increase production, and enhance the company’s role in supporting the national economy. He also inspected the company’s warehouses and checked on employees’ adherence to safety and personal protection equipment protocols.

“We are working to attract more investment and enhance the capabilities of the national industrial sector,” Salah said, stressing that the coming phase is one of continuing the path of production, construction, and development. This will be achieved by doubling down on hard work, attracting more investment, and focusing on research and development to increase productivity, he added.

The Abu Zaabal Company for Specialised Chemicals produces various military products, including propellants for ammunition and rocket engines. It also utilises its surplus production capacity to manufacture a number of civilian products, such as gunpowder for hunting cartridges, nitrocellulose for inks and paints, and explosives for construction projects.

The company comprises two industrial complexes with a total of 30 factories and possesses advanced engineering capabilities and maintenance workshops, the ministry said.

