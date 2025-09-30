Egypt - Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa, Minister of State for Military Production, held talks with Armen Sargsyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in both military and civilian manufacturing.

The minister underscored the depth of Egyptian-Armenian relations, pointing to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s visit to Armenia in January 2023 and the Armenian Prime Minister’s visit to Cairo in March 2024 as key milestones in strengthening ties.

Expanding cooperation

Mostafa reviewed the ministry’s military production capabilities, noting its core role in supplying the Armed Forces and police with weapons, equipment, and ammunition. He added that surplus production capacities are directed towards high-quality civilian goods offered at competitive prices, supporting national and development projects.

He explained that the ministry’s strategy is built on openness and cooperation with international firms in related fields, with a focus on adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and localising them within affiliated companies. He expressed readiness to establish strategic partnerships with Armenian companies across a range of sectors.

The minister also invited Armenian firms to participate in the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2025), to be held in Cairo from 1–4 December 2025 under the patronage of President Al-Sisi.

Armenian perspective

Ambassador Sargsyan welcomed opportunities for cooperation, highlighting the advanced manufacturing and technical capacities of Egypt’s Ministry of Military Production and its role in deepening and localising modern technologies. He stressed the importance of exchanging visits by specialists and technical delegations from both countries to assess capacities and identify concrete areas of partnership.

Sargsyan praised Egypt’s progress in digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 standards. He also commended Egypt’s regional and international role, particularly its efforts to promote peace and stability.

