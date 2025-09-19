RIYADH —The Saudi Military Industries Company (MIC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the National Center for Privatization (NCP), announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the privatization of the Military Uniform and Accessories Factory (MUAF) in Riyadh and Al-Kharj.

The privatization will be executed through a purchase agreement, transferring full ownership of MUAF from MIC to the private sector.



The transfer of ownership will ensure compliance with military industry regulations and licensing requirements set by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

It will also sustain and enhance production capacity for military and non-military uniforms and accessories while enabling the development of new business opportunities, including entry into business-to-business (B2B) markets and export growth.

In addition, the process will support a smooth transition of operations, workforce, and supply-chain management under private ownership.



The step highlights the Kingdom's commitment to building a competitive, sustainable, and innovative defense industry ecosystem while strengthening the overall industrial base. It also creates new opportunities for private-sector participation across strategic sectors in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



Local and international investors are invited to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa to review further information and details of the EOI and RFQ. The deadline for submitting SOQ is October 16.

