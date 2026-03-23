RIYADH — Saudi Arabia announced the expulsion of Iranian military attachés and embassy staff, declaring them persona non grata and ordering them to leave the Kingdom within 24 hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

In a statement, the Kingdom reiterated its strong condemnation of what it described as Iran’s blatant and repeated attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, GCC states and a number of Arab and Islamic countries.

The ministry said Iran’s continued targeting of Saudi sovereignty, civilian infrastructure, economic interests and diplomatic premises constitutes a clear violation of international laws, principles of good neighborliness, the Beijing Agreement, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

It added that such actions contradict the principles Iran claims to uphold, stressing that continued aggression will have serious consequences for current and future relations.

Saudi Arabia said it had formally notified the Iranian military attaché, assistant military attaché, and three other embassy staff members to leave the Kingdom within 24 hours.

The statement reaffirmed that the Kingdom will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, territory, airspace, citizens, residents and national interests, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

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