Doha: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in the region, announced its financial results for the three months (Q1) ended March 31, 2026.

Key financial highlights include:

Operating revenues of QR874m for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to QR759m for the same period in 2025.

Operating profit of QR150m for Q1, 2026, compared to QR212m for the same period in 2025.

Net profit of QR297m for Q1, 2026, compared to QR374m for the same period in 2025.

Earnings per share of QR0.26 for Q1, 2026, compared to QR0.33 for the same period in 2025.

Milaha Maritime & Logistics’ bottom line decreased by QR15m compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to lower volumes across its container shipping unit and port operations joint arrangement, because of operational disruptions linked to the regional conflict.

Milaha Gas & Petrochem reported a QR5m decline in net profit compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to the divestment of two very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in 2025.

Milaha Offshore’s net profit decreased by QR36m compared to the same period in 2025, driven by lower EPCIC income and the effects of the regional conflict, which negatively impacted vessel utilisation and resulted in higher operating costs.

Milaha Capital recorded a QR13m decline in net profit compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to the non‑recurrence of a favourable bad debt adjustment recognised in 2025, as well as reduced dividend income.

Milaha Marine & Technical Services reported a QR9m decline in net profit compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to higher bad debt provisions and lower income arising from operational disruptions linked to the regional conflict.

The company will conduct an investor conference call on Tuesday April 28, 2026, at 14:00 Doha time, to further discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone by dialling Qatar Toll Free Number: 00 800 101 734 and entering the Conference ID: 9987384.

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