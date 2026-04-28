Bahrain Bourse (BHB) is set to host The Market 2.0: Bahrain 2026 conference in December, bringing together over 500 global financial leaders to discuss the rapid technological transformation of capital markets.

The event, to be held in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), will take place on December 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.

The summit will focus on how artificial intelligence, data, and modern infrastructure are reshaping global finance.

Participants will engage in deep dives regarding the modernisation of trading platforms and the implementation of evolved execution strategies. Discussions are also set to cover enhanced liquidity access, advanced market surveillance techniques, and critical improvements in post-trade efficiency and automation to ensure market integrity.

The gathering aims to attract a diverse range of stakeholders, including regional and international exchange representatives, regulators, brokerage firms, and industry-leading technology providers.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, chief executive officer of Bahrain Bourse, noted that the 2026 edition arrives at a “crucial time” for regional markets as they navigate global uncertainty. He emphasised that the conversations held during the summit will not only support current stability but will also contribute to shaping well-connected markets and a future-ready financial ecosystem.

Shaikh Khalifa added that the agenda would specifically tackle the accelerating role of automation and AI as primary drivers for long-term sustainability.

Rami El Dokany, secretary general of the AFCM, highlighted that technological change in the sector is no longer incremental but has become “structural.”

He added that exchanges and market infrastructure institutions are now rethinking their operating models and governance frameworks in response to rapid advancements in digital connectivity and evolving investor behaviour.

The conference reinforces Bahrain’s standing as a premier regional hub for financial innovation and collaborative dialogue within the global trading landscape.

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