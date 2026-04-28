Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of Dice Sport and Casual Wear dropped by 59.3% to EGP 366.551 million in 2025, versus EGP 900.618 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

The company recorded earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.14 at the end of December 2025, down from EGP 0.34 a year earlier. Net sales increased to EGP 7.129 billion from EGP 5.768 billion.

Regarding the standalone results, net profits after tax shrank to EGP 246.660 million last year, compared to EGP 834.858 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, standalone sales jumped to EGP 7.052 billion from EGP 5.737 billion, while the EPS retreated to EGP 0.09 from EGP 0.31.

During the first nine months of 2025, Dice logged consolidated profits attributable to the owners valued at EGP 301.658 million, down 62.50% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 804.484 million.