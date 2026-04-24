Arab Finance: Concrete Fashion Group achieved consolidated net profits worth $14 million in 2025, an annual plunge of 12.9% from $16.1 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Net sales increased by 5.9% year-on-year (YoY) to $153.3 million at the end of December 2025 from $144.8 million. This growth is driven by strong export activity during the year.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the group delivered a resilient consolidated performance, with net sales broadly stable at $42.8 million, while consolidated net profit rose to $8 million from $3.9 million in Q4 2024, growing by 1x.

During the first nine months of 2025, Concrete Fashion posted 43.8% YoY lower consolidated net profits at $6.6 million, compared to $11.7 million.