Arab Finance: Alexandria New Medical Center (ANMC) recorded a 15.36% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profits after tax to EGP 9.874 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 8.559 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Operating revenues rose by 11.9% to EGP 115.580 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 103.325 million during the same period a year earlier.

ANMC is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of medical diagnostic and treatment services in various medical fields. The company focuses on hospital operations, which consist of a range of medical specializations, including gynecology, general surgery, and pediatrics, among others.