Fidelity Bank Plc has reported a 45 percent increase in gross earnings for the 2025 financial year, as the lender’s shareholders’ funds crossed the N1 trillion mark following sustained balance sheet expansion and fresh capital injection.

Analysis from the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, reveals that the bank delivered robust results across key financial metrics, including Gross Earnings, which stood at N1.5 trillion, up from N1,04 trillion reported in 2024.

Net Interest Income rose to N831.3 billion, compared to N629.7 billion in 2024, reflecting the bank’s stronger earnings capacity amid elevated interest rates and growth in interest-earning assets.

Interest and similar income calculated using the effective interest rate rose by 38.7 percent to N1.11 trillion in 2025 from N803.05 billion in 2024, while other interest and similar income increased by 25.1 percent to N184.51 billion.

Net interest income after credit loss also rose significantly by 41.2 percent to N809.74 billion from N573.33 billion. The bank also recorded an improvement in asset quality costs, as credit loss expense moderated to N21.61 billion from N56.44 billion, representing a 61.7 percent improvement year-on-year.

Fidelity Bank continued to expand its digital banking footprint, enhance customer experience, and support key sectors of the economy. Non-interest revenue performance remained strong during the period, with fee and commission income increasing by 44.7 percent to N113.36 billion from N78.36 billion. This was driven by letters of credit commissions and fees (N12.5 billion), ATM charges fees (N11.6 billion), commission on travellers’ cheques and foreign bills (N8.9 billion), accounts maintenance charge (N7.13 billion and commission on E-banking activities (N2.2 billion),

Other operating income rose by 200.5 percent to N8.24 billion, while foreign currency revaluation gains surged by 749.9 percent to N99.58 billion from N11.72 billion in 2024.

Fidelity Bank’s investment assets expanded significantly during the year, reflecting the bank’s stronger positioning in fixed income and other securities markets. Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) rose by 199 percent to N557.78 billion from N186.57 billion, while debt instruments at amortised cost increased by 27.2 percent to N1.97 trillion from N1.55 trillion. Equity instruments at FVOCI also rose by 26.2 percent to N87.85 billion.

The bank also recorded gains from financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), which increased by 280.7 percent to N2.75 billion. A new gain of N988 million from derecognition activities was also recorded during the period.

On the balance sheet side, cash and cash equivalents increased sharply by 87 percent to N1.32 trillion from N707.45 billion, indicating stronger liquidity buffers. Restricted balances with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also rose to N1.65 trillion from N1.59 trillion.

Other assets increased by 76.4 percent to N278.89 billion, while investments in property, plant, and equipment rose by 161.6 percent to N203.72 billion. Intangible assets climbed by 147.5 percent to N50.44 billion, indicating continued investment in technology and operational infrastructure. Deferred tax assets also increased significantly to N33.10 billion from N5.31 billion.

The bank further reduced debts issued and other borrowed funds to N888.95 billion from N929.60 billion, reflecting lower reliance on external borrowings. Deferred tax liabilities declined completely from N727 million in 2024 to zero in 2025.

The lender’s total assets grew by 18.6 percent to N10.46 trillion from N8.82 trillion, driven by growth in liquid assets and investment securities. Customer deposits rose by 16.1 percent to N6.89 trillion from N5.94 trillion, reflecting sustained customer confidence and expansion in the bank’s funding base.

Fidelity Bank also strengthened its capital position during the year as total equity increased by 21.1 percent to N1.09 trillion from N897.87 billion, pushing shareholders’ funds above the N1 trillion mark, reinforcing the lender’s capacity to support larger transactions, absorb shocks, and expand its regional and international banking ambitions.

The bank disclosed that it completed a private placement of 12.9 billion ordinary shares in December 2025, raising fresh capital that increased eligible capital to N532.6 billion, above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N500 billion minimum requirement for banks with international authorisation.

The exercise increased total issued shares from 50.2 billion units to 63.17 billion units, significantly boosting shareholders’ funds beyond the N1 trillion threshold.

The stronger capital base is expected to improve the lender’s capacity to finance larger transactions, expand lending activities, and support future regional growth opportunities.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

