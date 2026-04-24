Arab Finance: Sharm Dreams Company for Tourism Investment's net profits hiked by 381.01% to EGP 224.605 million in 2025 from EGP 46.694 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 3.82 last year from EGP 0.79 at the end of December 2024.

Revenues climbed to EGP 352.603 million from EGP 259.669 million.

Founded in 1996, the company is a leading Egyptian group of companies specializing in offering high-end tourist, entertainment, and mixed-use real estate developments.

It is also involved in establishing, owning, managing, and equipping restaurants and cafeterias of all kinds, preparing and marketing food and beverages, as well as establishing, owning, managing, and equipping public and specialized hospitals, including the units and clinics attached to them.