Arab Finance: The standalone net losses of Maridive and Oil Services widened by 234% to $21.162 million in 2025 from $6.328 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Revenues increased by 19% year-on-year (YoY) to $78.580 million at the end of December 2025 from $65.920 million.

Loss per share hit $0.0450 last year, compared to $0.0135 in 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, the company turned to net losses valued at $20.983 million, versus net profits amounting to $1.965 million a year earlier.