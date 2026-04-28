Mahout – In a major step towards improving healthcare access in remote regions, the Ministry of Health will inaugurate Mahout Hospital in Al Wusta on Wednesday, underscoring Oman’s continued push to enhance health security and sustainable development.

The opening reflects the government’s commitment to expanding high-quality medical services closer to communities, reducing the need for long-distance travel and referrals.

The hospital will be inaugurated by H H Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini Al Said, Adviser at the Royal Court, in the presence of H E Dr Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, and other senior officials.

Built to international standards, Mahout Hospital is one of the key healthcare development projects in the sultanate, with total investment of RO17mn, including construction costs of over RO13.9mn.

Spread across a 200,000sqm site with built-up area of 17,400sqm, the facility will provide primary and secondary healthcare services to residents of Mahout and nearby areas, benefiting an estimated population of 20,000.

The hospital has 54 inpatient beds and features a full range of modern medical departments. These include outpatient clinics, an accident and emergency unit, operating theatres, delivery suites, laboratories, radiology services, inpatient wards and a neonatal intensive care unit. Supporting infrastructure such as advanced electrical and mechanical systems, air conditioning, and integrated IT networks have also been installed.

Officials said the project marks a significant milestone in decentralising healthcare services, ensuring equitable access across Oman’s geographically diverse regions.

The opening of Mahout Hospital is part of broader efforts to meet the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises a comprehensive, accessible and high-quality healthcare system capable of meeting evolving demographic needs.