Pharma Dynamics has entered the medical device market following the introduction of South Africa’s first generic hormone-releasing intrauterine device (IUD). The generic 52mg levonorgestrel IUD provides a more affordable, clinically equivalent option, significantly lowering the cost barrier that has traditionally restricted access.

Long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) methods, like IUDs, account for less than 2% of the country’s contraceptive method mix – a strikingly low figure given their safety, effectiveness and convenience.

Significant barrier

According to Ingrid Singels, associate director for Pharma Dynamics’ scientific division, among the most significant barriers to wider IUD uptake has been cost.

“While IUDs are among the most cost-effective contraceptive options over time, the initial expense places them out of reach for many women.

“Additional challenges include limited availability in public facilities, gaps in healthcare provider training and persistent misconceptions about IUDs.”

Hormone-releasing IUDs may work for contraception in several ways, including thickening of the cervical mucus, inhibiting sperm movement, reducing sperm survival and thinning the uterine lining.

SA's reliance on injectables

Globally, IUDs are among the most widely used reversible methods of contraception, with over 150 million users.

In contrast, SA’s reliance on injectables remains high, with 47% of women using contraception, opting for either the two-month or three-month injection.

“Although highly effective, long-acting methods like IUDs have remained out of reach for many South African women,” says Singels.

“Lower-cost options can make these choices more realistic, helping both providers and patients embrace long-acting contraception more widely.”

Hormone-releasing IUDs have efficacy rates comparable to permanent sterilisation.

International clinical studies following women using the 52mg levonorgestrel IUD for six years show efficacy rates of ~99%.

Equally important for many women is what happens after removal.

Fertility returns quickly, with research showing that more than 85% of women desiring pregnancy conceive within a year of IUD removal, regardless of age, previous pregnancies or duration of IUD use.

“For women who want reliable contraception without compromising future fertility, IUDs offer reassurance,” says Singels.

Alleviating heavy menstrual bleeding

Beyond pregnancy prevention, hormone-releasing IUDs are also widely used to treat heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) (≥ 80mL per menstrual cycle).

This condition affects up to one in three women at some point in their lives.

Clinical studies show that menstrual blood loss can be reduced by over 80% within 12 months of insertion, with many women experiencing lighter periods, spotting only, or no bleeding at all over time.

“These outcomes can be life-changing. Heavy bleeding doesn’t just affect physical health – it impacts work, relationships and emotional wellbeing,” explains Singels.

As South Africa grapples with high rates of unplanned pregnancy – estimated at 64% of all pregnancies – health experts believe improving access to long-acting contraception is essential.

“Ultimately, the goal is not to steer women toward one method, but to ensure they have accurate information, real choices and affordable options,” says Singels.

“When women are empowered with knowledge and access, they can choose what truly works for their bodies and their lives.”

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