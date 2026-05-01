Tanzania, like many countries in Africa, has fought malaria for generations. Our existing tools, from insecticide-treated nets to antimalarial medicines, continue to save millions of lives and remain essential.

But mosquitoes continue to adapt by developing resistance to insecticides, and malaria parasites are showing early signs of resistance to some medicines.

Nonetheless, we are now seeing promising new scientific developments around genetic methods of mosquito control to accelerate malaria elimination, and it is essential that Africa supports and invests in these tools.

Genetic methods for controlling malaria mosquitoes are not the only reason for confidence, nor are they a replacement for the tools already saving lives.

Insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, case management, larval control and vaccines remain the backbone of the malaria response. If successful, genetic methods will complement these tools.

Across the continent, 74 percent of mosquito nets distributed in 2025 were next-generation dual active-ingredient nets, up from 20 percent two years earlier. Twenty-four countries have introduced malaria vaccines.

The World Health Organisation prequalified the first spatial repellent products last year – the first new category of vector control tool in decades. The innovation pipeline continues to expand, with about 150 innovations in development.

African scienceAcross Africa, scientists and institutions are driving innovation. They are leading work on one of the most promising frontiers in the global fight against malaria – where mosquitoes themselves help stop transmission.

Genetic approaches are being developed to prevent mosquitoes from transmitting malaria parasites or to reduce their populations over time.

Research teams in Tanzania, Uganda, Djibouti and São Tomé and Príncipe are actively involved in building the evidence base for these technologies, with countries such as Equatorial Guinea also exploring their potential.

In Tanzania, the Ifakara Health Institute, working with the National Institute for Medical Research, is at the forefront through the Transmission Zero programme.

In Uganda, the Uganda Virus Institute is advancing similar work under Target Malaria. This is African science, led by African researchers, addressing a largely African challenge.

I know the word sovereignty is often used, but this is what it means in practice: owning the science, the decisions and the accountability for how these technologies are developed, manufactured and deployed. African leadership, institutions and scientists are driving this process.

While genetic approaches remain in development, scientists do not yet have all the answers. Laboratory research shows encouraging results, and field sites are being identified for trials. Mathematical simulations suggest that gene drive technology could reduce malaria-carrying mosquitoes by 72–98 percent. If realised, this would complement existing tools and help reach mosquitoes beyond the scope of nets and spraying.

However, like all new technologies, gene drive will only be used after rigorous safety testing, independent scientific review, regulatory approval, and full participation and consent of affected communities.

Community trustRealising this potential requires continued investment and strong regulatory oversight. It also demands meaningful engagement with communities to ensure trust and support.

In Tanzania, the Transmission Zero team works with communities, schools and local authorities in Bagamoyo and Ukara Island, ensuring that those affected are informed and consulted from the outset. Technologies that affect people’s lives should not be imposed; they should be co-created through transparent dialogue.

Communities are not just being consulted – they are partners in decision-making. No deployment will proceed without their trust and consent.

The African Union has laid important groundwork. In 2025, the AU Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) issued updated recommendations on genetic approaches, including gene drive, calling for phased evaluation, strong regulation, African-led commercialisation and alignment with Agenda 2063.

These frameworks emphasise ethical review, environmental risk assessment and harmonised biosafety standards. In Tanzania, coordination across health, environment and agriculture ministries is already under way to guide this work.

Manufacturing gapWhile innovation is advancing, access remains a challenge. Innovations that are not affordable, reliable and scalable will not reach those who need them most. Africa still imports 99 percent of its vaccines and 95 percent of its medicines. The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the risks of such dependency.

Tanzania is prioritising local manufacturing. Under its Pharmaceutical Investment Acceleration Strategy, the government has created a taskforce to fast-track investment decisions.

Manufacturing hubs are being developed in the Coast and Dar es Salaam regions, alongside a $10 million investment in shared laboratory infrastructure.

More than 40 investors have expressed interest. Progress is also under way to certify Kibaha Biolarvicide, a locally produced vector control product. In Arusha, the A to Z factory is working with BASF to explore production of next-generation mosquito nets.

Manufacturing bridges innovation and impact. A vaccine or net only saves lives when it reaches communities. Local production shortens this gap, creates jobs and strengthens health security.

Tanzania has also built a multisectoral coordination framework led by the Prime Minister’s Office, integrating malaria response across ministries. End Malaria Councils have been established to mobilise resources from government, private sector and civil society.

Call to actionThe tools to accelerate malaria elimination are within reach, but preparation is critical. African countries must ratify the African Medicines Agency treaty, invest in research and local production, and strengthen regulatory and community engagement frameworks.

To international partners, the message is clear: Africa is leading. Support should align with African priorities, institutions and leadership.

Tanzania hosts the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, reflecting a belief that African-led solutions deliver results. The next generation of malaria tools will be developed, tested, manufactured and deployed in Africa. That is a future worth investing in.

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