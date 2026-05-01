Rwanda is pushing legal changes to restrict children under 16 from accessing social media platforms.

The Education and ICT ministries say the move is necessary to protect minors from inappropriate content that could affect their well-being and education.

Platforms such as TikTok, X, YouTube and Facebook are widely used by young people in Rwanda, raising concerns about exposure to harmful material.

While students are already banned from carrying phones to school, questions remain over access outside school premises.

The two ministries are working with other agencies and technology companies on a draft law to regulate access.

Official figures show that 46 percent of children under 16 access social media via smartphones. Between 30 and 35 percent encounter content not suitable for their age while online.“People should understand that we are not against phones and technology, but to support schools to achieve their targets,” said Education Minister Joseph Nsengimana.

ICT Minister Paula Ingabire said child online protection measures are stricter in schools, where device use is monitored.“In schools, we have computers, but we have inbuilt systems to ensure that what the child uses the computer for is aligned with the lessons in class. But, with smartphones, the child may use it for different purposes,” she said.

The government is also urging parents to play a role, including encouraging outdoor activities such as sports, to support children’s physical and mental development.

Rwanda has about 5.5 million active internet users, supported by infrastructure expansion that has reached 96 percent coverage.

However, a sharp urban-rural divide persists, with usage at 57 percent in cities compared with 19 percent in rural areas, highlighting affordability and smartphone access as key constraints.

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