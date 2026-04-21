In Australia, children under the age of 16 are banned from using social platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says, “Policies and mechanisms to guarantee ethical and responsible use of ICTs and various media platforms are being accordingly reviewed. I note with grave concern the increasing abuse of social media by some unscrupulous persons and groups. The recording of road traffic accidents and the subsequent distribution of such material is totally unacceptable.”

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