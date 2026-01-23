WASHINGTON - TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, on ‍Thursday said it has finalized ‍a deal to establish a majority American-owned joint venture that will secure U.S. data, to avoid a U.S. ban on the short ​video app used by over 200 million Americans.

The deal is a milestone for the social media firm after years of battles that began in August 2020 when ⁠President Donald Trump tried to ban the app over national security concerns.

Trump later opted not to enforce a law passed in April 2024 requiring ByteDance to sell its ⁠U.S. ‌assets by the following January or face a ban - a measure upheld by the Supreme Court.

ByteDance said TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure U.S. user data, apps and algorithms through data privacy and cybersecurity measures. It disclosed few details about the divestiture.

Trump praised the ⁠deal in a social media post saying TikTok "will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors, the Biggest in the World."

He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping "for working with us and, ultimately, approving the Deal. He could have gone the other way, but didn’t, and is appreciated for his decision."

The agreement provides for American and global investors to hold 80.1% of the venture while ByteDance will own 19.9%.

TikTok USDS ⁠JV's three managing investors - cloud computing giant Oracle, ​private equity group Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX - will each hold 15%.

A White House official told Reuters that the U.S. and Chinese governments had signed off on the deal. ‍The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Trump last year said the deal met the terms of divestiture requirements under the 2024 law. The White House in September said the venture would ​operate TikTok's U.S. app. Interested parties have yet to disclose elements of the deal such as the business relationships between the venture and ByteDance.

The president has more than 16 million followers on his personal TikTok account and credited the app with helping him win reelection. He received a document from TikTok on December 22 touting how popular he is on the app, showed a photo published this month by the New York Times. The White House also launched an official TikTok account in August.

TikTok said investors in the venture include Dell Family Office - investment firm of Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell - plus Vastmere Strategic Investments, Alpha Wave Partners, Revolution, Merritt Way, Via Nova, Virgo LI and NJJ Capital.

Former TikTok USDS figures Adam Presser and Will Farrell have been appointed CEO and chief security officer respectively.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew was also named to the venture's board; he leads TikTok's global businesses and strategy.

The venture will retrain, test and update ⁠TikTok's content recommendation algorithm on U.S. user data and the algorithm will be secured in Oracle's ‌U.S. cloud, TikTok said.

In September, Reuters reported, citing sources, that ByteDance would maintain ownership of TikTok's U.S. business operations but would cede control of the app's data, content and algorithm to the venture.

The venture will serve as backend operations to the U.S. company and handle U.S. user data and the algorithm, sources said ‌at the time. They ⁠said a separate division wholly owned by ByteDance would control revenue-generating business operations such as e-commerce and advertising.

The new venture will receive a portion of revenue for ⁠its technology and data services, the sources added.

