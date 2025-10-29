RIYADH — Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that the application has now reached 26 million users in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the Kingdom’s growing influence in the global social media landscape.

Speaking at the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh on Tuesday, Spiegel described the Saudi capital as a place he “loves” and called it his “second home.”

“It’s so great to be here in Riyadh, a place that I love, where our community in Saudi Arabia has grown to 26 million people in a country of about 33 million,” Spiegel said. “Social media has changed dramatically. When I started, it was all about uploading photos on the desktop internet for people to like and comment on. Social media today on the smartphone is totally different, and I think what happened is the bifurcation between messaging and entertainment.”

He explained that Snapchat began as a simple messaging service but has since evolved to include features such as Stories and Spotlight, which cater to both private sharing and public entertainment.

“What we have seen with the advent of AI and personalization is a real bifurcation; people are messaging their friends all day long, and then they’re watching personalized entertainment content, for entertainment,” he added.

Saudi Arabia remains one of Snapchat’s largest markets worldwide, with engagement levels that outpace most regions, particularly among younger users. Spiegel’s remarks highlight how the platform is adapting to technological change and shifting digital habits, aligning with the Kingdom’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem.

