Kenya has waived the maximum sulphur limit for diesel and petrol imports barely a month after rejecting a petrol consignment over high sulphur content.

The maximum sulphur limit for the two fuels has been temporarily adjusted from the current 50 parts per million (ppm) for the next six months.

Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, said the waiver is intended to prevent a fuel shortage if importers are unable to secure supplies that meet local standards.

However, the decision raises questions about the government’s earlier move to reject 60,000 metric tonnes of petrol imported by One Petroleum in March on safety grounds and order its withdrawal from the market.

Kenya, like other countries, is grappling with fuel supply constraints linked to disruptions from the US-Israel conflict with Iran. The situation has left importers scrambling for compliant fuel supplies.“The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry has approved a request by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to temporarily waive the sulphur parameter to the maximum limit of 50mg/kg for KS EAS 177:2025 Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and KS EAS 158:2025 premium motor spirit, as per the previous fuel standards, for a period of six months,” Mr Kinyanjui said on Thursday afternoon.“The measure is temporary and intended to ensure continued fuel availability and sustain economic stability during the current period of global supply disruption.”The waiver is likely to raise concerns, as excess sulphur in fuel can interfere with catalytic converters in vehicle engines, reducing efficiency and causing damage.

Mr Kinyanjui had in March also allowed oil marketers to import petrol with higher levels of sulphur, benzene and manganese in a bid to avert a shortage.

One Petroleum and Oryx Energies were cleared to import emergency cargoes outside the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) arrangement, even though the fuel did not meet standard specifications.

One Petroleum delivered 60,000 metric tonnes of petrol between March 27 and March 30, while Oryx was expected to deliver a similar quantity between March 25 and April 20, 2026. Oryx’s contract was later cancelled.

Kenya turned to emergency off-spec fuel after a vessel carrying 85,000 metric tonnes of petrol failed to leave the port of Jebel Ali in the United Arabs Emirates due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The One Petroleum cargo later triggered a dispute, with the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum disowning it, citing non-compliance, high cost and procurement outside the G-to-G framework.

The saga led to the resignation of former Principal Secretary for Petroleum Mohamed Liban, former Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director-General Daniel Kiptoo.

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