Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials varied on Thursday, June 11th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate dropped by 5.7% to EGP 19,358 per ton.

A ton of ammonium nitrate was priced at EGP 25,389, marking a daily decline of 2.3%.

Likewise, a ton of urea fell by 3% to amount EGP 26,043.

Regarding building materials, grey cement’s price hit EGP 4,078, reflecting a daily drop of 0.1%.

The investment-grade steel jumped by 1.3% to EGP 38,818 per ton, while Ezz Steel climbed to EGP 40,175 per ton.