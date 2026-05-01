Chinese sport-utility vehicle maker Jetour indicated that it will produce its adventure T1 and T2 models in South Africa from 2027 at the Rosslyn plant, which its parent company, Chery, acquired from Nissan.

China is the world's largest car market, but competition is intense​, and demand is expected to remain flat or slightly down for the next couple of years. To grow, dozens of the country's automakers have embarked on ambitious overseas expansion plans.

Jetour's statement said Chery aims to produce 50,000 units a year and create more than 3,000 jobs across manufacturing and supply chains.

The increasingly popular T series was launched in South Africa in October.

"This announcement to produce the Jetour T-Series locally positions South Africa as an integral part of Jetour's global ambitions and underscores the growing influence of Chinese automakers in our market," said Nic Campbell, vice president of Jetour South Africa.

Since its launch, the T1 and T2 models "have seen better than expected sales," with over 4,500 units already sold in South Africa, Jetour said.

The Dashing maker, which entered South Africa in September 2024, has seen swift growth, rising to 10th place among the best-selling car brands in March, outperforming established players such as Kia, BMW and Nissan.

It has introduced four internal combustion engine models and two plug-in hybrid models, with further upgrades and new models planned for this year and next, Jetour said.

Last month, Chery International executive vice president Charlie Zhang told Reuters that the Rosslyn plant will be recommissioned and retrofitted over the next 12 to 18 months, noting that it will have the capability and capacity to manufacture multiple models and powertrains.

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