Aurionpro Solutions has expanded its strategic partnership with Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) through a major upgrade of its transaction banking platform across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, reinforcing the bank’s regional digital transformation drive.



The enhancement modernises DTB’s corporate banking capabilities, improves operational efficiency and supports rising transaction volumes as the institution scales its East African footprint.

The move aligns with DTB’s strategy to deliver a more seamless, customer-centric and technology-enabled banking experience, underpinned by investments in scalable, reliable and consistent digital infrastructure across markets.

Aurionpro’s upgraded iCashpro platform for DTB delivers a unified digital experience across payments, trade, virtual accounts, and real-time reporting, enhancing straight-through processing, visibility, and control for both the bank and its corporate customers.

Digital banking scale

By enabling DTB to standardise and scale its transaction banking operations across countries, the platform ensures consistent service levels, stronger control, and improved efficiency. It also supports enhanced user experience, advanced security, and the flexibility to introduce new features as DTB expands its regional transaction banking footprint.

Murali Natarajan, managing director and chief executive officer, DTB Kenya commented: “We are delighted to strengthen and broaden our partnership with Aurionpro Solutions as part of DTB’s ongoing digital transformation journey across multiple markets.

"Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity continues to guide our technology investments. This upgrade strengthens our transaction banking capabilities, enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers through robust digital channels and seamlessly integrated experiences.”

Next-gen banking platform

Ashish Rai, group chief executive officer, Aurionpro Solutions, commented: “We are pleased to deepen our multi-country engagement with Diamond Trust Bank and support the next phase of its transaction banking modernisation.

"As DTB continues to scale across markets, platform resilience and consistency become paramount. Through this partnership, we are proud to lead the next era of transformation in transaction banking, helping DTB enhance operational agility, deliver superior experiences to corporate customers, and create long-term value across geographies.”

He added, “Aurionpro’s iCashpro lays a strong digital foundation for transaction and wholesale banks across the globe to grow their corporate and SME client portfolio today, while creating a clear roadmap for next-generation capabilities in AI-driven insights, advanced automation and API-led connectivity for businesses in Kenya and across Africa.”

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