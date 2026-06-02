The East African Community (EAC) has tabled a proposed budget of $110.9 million for the 2026/27 financial year, with the Secretariat receiving the largest share to fund regional programmes and operations.

Rebecca Kadaga, Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers and Uganda’s Minister for East African Community Affairs, presented the budget to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) on Monday during a sitting in Arusha.

The budget, approved by the EAC Council of Ministers at its 60th Extraordinary Meeting, will finance the operations of the Community’s organs and institutions.

The EAC Secretariat has been allocated $59.7 million, slightly higher than in the current financial year, reflecting its role in coordinating regional programmes and projects.

Eala will receive $19 million, a modest reduction from the previous year’s allocation, while the remainder will be distributed among other EAC institutions.

New members

The budget presentation coincided with the swearing-in of three newly elected Tanzanian representatives to Eala.

Kosato David Chumi, Kambarage Masatu Wasira and Fatuma Abdallah Kange took the oath of office before Speaker Joseph Ntakirutimana after their election by Tanzania’s Parliament on May 4, 2026.

They replace Dr Ngwaru Jumanne Maghembe, James Kinyasi Millya and Angela Charles Kizigha, who have moved to other national responsibilities.

Also sworn in was EAC Secretary-General Stephen Mbundi, who joins the Assembly as an ex-officio member in accordance with Eala rules.

Speaking after taking the oath, Mr Mbundi said Eala plays a key role in ensuring accountability within the regional bloc and pledged to support its work.“As the chief executive officer of the EAC, I will provide the necessary support to ensure the Assembly effectively carries out its mandate,” he said.“I will work closely with you, Mr Speaker, and all honourable members to fulfil our responsibilities in accordance with the Treaty, relevant laws, policies and directives of the EAC Council of Ministers.”

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