RIYADH: Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), affirmed on Thursday that industrial cooperation among member states has achieved significant progress. This advancement, he said, is reflected in strengthened integration, the development of joint policies, reinforced supply chains, and unified standards, all of which enhance the global competitiveness of Gulf economies.

His remarks were delivered during the 56th meeting of the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee, held via videoconference and chaired by Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdullah Fakhro, with the participation of GCC industry ministers.

Albudaiwi stated that the committee plays a pivotal role in advancing joint Gulf action by coordinating industrial policies and unifying efforts to achieve comprehensive integration.

He noted that these efforts bolster the sector's international standing, reflecting the growing capabilities of member states within the global industrial economy.

The Secretary-General also highlighted the GCC Supreme Council’s endorsement, during its 46th session in December 2025, of a proposal to organise the “Made in the Gulf” Forum and Exhibition. Scheduled for October 2026, the event aims to showcase the region's industrial capabilities and further promote economic integration.