Arab Finance: Banque Misr signed a cooperation protocol with the General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation and Regulation (GAHAR) to provide financing solutions for medical facilities seeking to join Egypt’s comprehensive health insurance system, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement is part of Banque Misr’s efforts to support key sectors and enhance the efficiency of healthcare services, enabling clinics, medical centers, and hospitals to access financing programs for purchasing medical equipment and devices required to meet accreditation standards.

The protocol aims to help healthcare providers comply with quality benchmarks set by GAHAR, allowing them to qualify for inclusion in the comprehensive health insurance system.

It also includes training and development programs for medical staff to improve operational performance and elevate the quality of services.

The initiative aligns with programs backed by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to support the healthcare sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

GAHAR, a public service authority, is responsible for accrediting healthcare facilities based on approved quality standards and overseeing all registered providers, including public, private, and non-governmental entities, within the framework of the comprehensive health insurance system.