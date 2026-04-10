SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, with support from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has become the first healthcare provider in the UAE to offer histotripsy technology, an advanced non-invasive treatment for liver tumours at SEHA Tawam Hospital.

Histotripsy uses precisely focused ultrasound energy to destroy tumours without the need for surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

Developed by US medical device company Histosonics, histotripsy enables clinicians to target tumours with exceptional accuracy while preserving surrounding healthy tissue, resulting in minimal side effects, reduced risk and faster recovery.

The technology is particularly effective for tumours located in hard-to-reach areas of the liver where conventional surgical options may carry a higher risk.

To date, 21 patients from the UAE and abroad have been successfully treated using histotripsy at SEHA Tawam Hospital, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in advanced oncology care.

Saeed Jaber Mohd Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer at SEHA, said, “The introduction of histotripsy at SEHA Tawam Hospital marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver world-class, patient-centred care in the UAE. By offering this advanced treatment locally, we are reinforcing our commitment to setting new benchmarks in oncology care for the region.”

Dr Khalid Saeed Balaraj, Chair of the Oncology Centre at SEHA Tawam Hospital, said, “The technology represents a significant step forward in non-invasive cancer care and expands the treatment options available to patients with complex liver tumours.”