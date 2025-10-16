The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Dubai Courts signed a digital cooperation agreement aimed at developing an electronic linkage mechanism between the two entities to facilitate judicial inquiry services and enable the secure and efficient exchange of digital data, thereby strengthening the integrated government work system in the Emirate of Dubai.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri affirmed that the agreement represents a new step toward strengthening intergovernmental cooperation and digital service integration among entities in Dubai, noting that this partnership aligns with the directives of the wise leadership to build a connected digital government that operates in the spirit of one team to serve people.

He stated, “This agreement reflects GDRFA-Dubai’s commitment to developing a secure and interconnected digital system that simplifies the customer journey and enhances quality of life, in line with our ongoing efforts to accelerate service delivery and improve government efficiency.”

For his part, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi stated that the signing of the agreement embodies the deep-rooted institutional partnership between government entities in Dubai and enhances technical collaboration to simplify procedures and “This collaboration represents an advanced model of joint government work based on leveraging digital solutions to facilitate judicial procedures, in alignment with the courts’ mission to achieve swift justice through an integrated judicial system and innovative services accessible to all, contributing to strengthening global confidence in Dubai.”

Under the agreement, the electronic linkage will be activated through the GSB platform of Digital Dubai Authority, enabling the secure exchange of data related to judicial inquiry requests, and allowing electronic payment of fees through Al Adheed centers, in addition to providing joint technical and operational support to ensure service continuity with the highest standards of security and reliability.

This agreement comes as part of GDRFA-Dubai’s commitment to strengthening government partnerships aimed at delivering integrated services driven by innovation, flexibility, and proactivity, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital transformation that places people at the heart of its priorities.

The agreement was signed during GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director- General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, along with several senior officials from both sides.