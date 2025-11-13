Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has ratified a new criminal procedures law after parliament approved amendments to address his objections to several of its articles, the presidency announced.

The president’s office said the House of Representatives had amended the articles in a way that “avoids the reasons for the objection, increases the guarantees for the protection of public rights and freedoms, responds to practical considerations, and achieves clarity.”

In September, Al-Sisi had sent the contentious bill back to parliament, citing concerns over provisions related to the sanctity of the home, the rights of the accused, and the need for more alternatives to pre-trial detention.

The new law will come into effect on Oct. 1, 2026, the start of the next judicial year, to allow judges, prosecutors, police officers, and lawyers to familiarise themselves with its new provisions.

The amended law reinforces the constitutional protection of homes and clarifies the exceptional circumstances under which they can be entered. It also regulates the presence of lawyers during the interrogation of a suspect whose life is feared to be in danger and increases guarantees for those detained pending interrogation.

In a significant change, the number of alternatives to pre-trial detention has been increased from three to seven. These now include confining the accused to a specific geographical area, prohibiting contact with certain individuals, and the temporary confiscation of firearms.

In line with a recommendation from the foreign ministry’s Supreme Standing Committee for Human Rights, the new law also requires that cases involving pre-trial detention be periodically presented to the public prosecutor every three months for review to ensure the completion of the investigation.

Furthermore, traditional methods of notifying parties to a case will be maintained alongside new information technology methods, to be used if the latter are unavailable for any reason. Defendants in felony cases being tried in absentia will also be granted the right to a one-time postponement of their appeal hearing to allow them an opportunity to attend.

The presidency said the amendments represent an “important addition to the guarantees for the protection of human rights,” will reduce the use of pre-trial detention, and will speed up investigations and trial procedures while ensuring a fair trial.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

