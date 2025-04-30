Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib held an extended meeting with Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Secretary-General of the Egyptian-Saudi Coordination Council, to deepen economic and investment ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as per a statement.

El-Khatib reviewed the Egyptian government’s ongoing fiscal reforms and efforts to expedite customs procedures, noting these steps are designed to enhance the business climate and attract more investment.

He emphasized the importance of economic integration between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, pointing to Egypt’s workforce of over 32 million as a strong base for joint investment projects.

He also praised the council's role, initiated by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in strengthening ties and driving development in key sectors, particularly tourism.

El-Khatib also expressed hope for expanded cooperation and hailed Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2040 as a model for sustainable regional growth.

For his part, Al-Tuwaijri underscored the need to expand outsourcing, share expertise, and enhance infrastructure to spur economic competitiveness and job creation.

Both sides agreed to maintain institutional coordination to support mutual investment goals and further strengthen bilateral economic relations.