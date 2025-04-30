Doha, Qatar: A joint communiqué was issued following the second annual Strategic Dialogue between Qatar and the United Kingdom, held in Doha on April 27, 2025.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs H E David Lammy co-chaired the dialogue held under the theme of ‘Partners for the Future’.

Building on the “Future Framework” announced during the state visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the UK in December 2024, both Ministers reaffirmed the shared ambition to strengthen the Qatar-UK partnership across the four pillars of trade, investment and economy; defence, security and counterterrorism; leadership on global challenges; and people-to-people connections.

Both Ministers commended the strength of the bilateral relationship and their shared commitment to bilateral relations to support both Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the UK Government’s Plan for Change and economic growth mission. They reviewed progress since the inaugural Strategic Dialogue in 2023 and announced a series of new initiatives that will further enhance collaboration across all four pillars of the “Future Framework.”

Regarding trade, investment and economy, the communique said Qatar and the UK share a flourishing trade and investment partnership, with a total trade volume of over £5.6bn in 2024, contributing to economic growth, diversification, innovation and job creation.

Qatari investment in the UK economy is estimated to be worth over £40bn. Both Ministers welcomed the increase of investment flows between the two countries following the Qatar Investment Authority’s Strategic Investment Partnership, announced in 2022. They reaffirmed their commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership that supports Qatar’s National Development Strategy and the UK’s Industrial Strategy.

Qatar remains a pivotal investor in the UK, and in dynamic partnership with leading British companies and industries. Building on Qatar’s commitment to support cutting-edge science and technology, both Ministers welcomed the announcement, during the UK state visit by H H the Amir, of a partnership between Qatar and Rolls Royce in emerging clean energy technologies.

They also lauded the strong links between the Qatari and British private sectors, which have significantly contributed to sustaining and growing investment and trade, as well as financial services and economic cooperation. The Ministers agreed to continue to seek opportunities to co-invest and support development through strategic partnership in third countries with the aim of building stronger and more sustainable economic partnerships.

Focusing on capital markets, sustainable finance, and fintech, the two Ministers welcomed the Qatar’s Ministry of Finance and HM Treasury MoU on Financial Services and news of the upcoming meeting of the Qatar-UK Financial Services working group.

The Ministers also welcomed further opportunities for collaboration on investment and trade when the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) convenes, planned within the next two months, to incorporate discussion across a range of priority sectors including education, creative industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology and artificial intelligence.

On defence, security and counterterrorism partnership, both Ministers celebrated the long-standing defence, security and counterterrorism partnership between Qatar and the UK, which continues to evolve in response to emerging threats.

They welcomed the participation of Qatari students at the UK’s leading Military Academies and the reciprocal arrangement to send Royal Air Force students to the Al Zaeem Air Academy. Qatar acknowledged that the British presence at its prestigious Al Udeid Air Base further demonstrates the commitment to regional security.

Building on strong defence collaboration, both Ministers underscored their commitment to deepen military cooperation, paving the way for collaborative development of our world-class land, air and maritime forces.

Alongside this, Qatar and the UK are working to deepen cooperation to ensure the safety and stability of both countries.

Both ministries welcomed two key agreements, a memorandum of understanding between the UK Home Office and Qatar’s Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

They welcomed the upcoming opportunity for the respective Ministers to sign the MoUs, which will enhance domestic security cooperation. They also agreed on a joint action plan to deepen law enforcement collaboration in fields such as counter-terrorism, organised crime, economic crime, irregular migration, cybercrime, and drug control.

Both Ministers reiterated their commitment to the Global Counterterrorism Forum, of which Qatar and the United Kingdom are founding members.

They emphasised the importance of taking effective measures to combat terrorist financing and money laundering, including through the framework provided by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Qatar and the UK reaffirmed their commitment to humanitarian assistance and development cooperation to reach the most in need and affected populations. Following the commitment to co-fund $100m in humanitarian and development programmes during the state visit, Qatar and the UK are working to explore joint programmes in priority areas, including but not limited to: the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Bangladesh. Joint contributions will aim to tackle key challenges in humanitarian interventions, health, and education.

