The total capacity of renewable energy projects tendered in Saudi Arabia reached nearly 64 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2025, according to the Vision 2030 annual report for 2025.

A broad portfolio of projects is now underway across the Kingdom, spanning solar, wind, hydrogen and energy storage.

Nearly 20.6 GW of renewable energy projects were tendered during 2025 alone while 12.3 GW was connected to the grid. Also, 30 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects have been tendered, while 8 GWh were connected to the grid by the end of 2025.

The progress reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a competitive player in renewable energy, while contributing to economic diversification and a more sustainable energy future, the report said.

In addition, PIF has emerged as a key player in sustainable finance with proceeds directed toward renewable energy, green buildings, energy efficiency, and sustainable water management.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.