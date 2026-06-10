Morocco’s Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable (ONEE) signed a letter of intent with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to establish a new financing programme worth €250 million ($286 million) to support modernisation of drinking water production infrastructure in Morocco.

The financing programme will be deployed in two tranches and will be accompanied by investment grants and technical assistance support.

The signing took place during the EBRD Annual Meetings held in Riga from 5 to 7 June 2026.

According to ONEE, the partnership will support implementation of the utility’s 2025–2030 Equipment Plan, which includes major investments aimed at improving technical performance of existing drinking water production facilities.

The programme also seeks to integrate enhanced energy-efficiency standards across water infrastructure assets.

Since 2014, EBRD has mobilised nearly €119 million in financing for the drinking water sector managed by ONEE.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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