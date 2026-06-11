Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have discussed expanding cooperation in water resources management, climate adaptation and capacity building during talks in Cairo between Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, and the DRC’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Marie Nyangi Ndambi.

According to a statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Sewilam said relations between the two countries were gaining momentum, reflecting the commitment of both governments to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a range of development sectors.

He described the Democratic Republic of Congo as a key partner for Egypt within the framework of African cooperation and joint action among Nile Basin countries.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation under an existing bilateral agreement, particularly through the establishment of a rainfall forecasting and climate change centre in the DRC. Egypt described the centre as a successful model of technical cooperation that supports weather forecasting, early warning systems and climate risk reduction efforts.

The two ministers also reviewed progress in capacity-building programmes, including specialised training courses provided by Egypt for Congolese professionals in water resources management, hydrology and climate forecasting.

They discussed the implementation of a project to construct solar-powered groundwater drinking water stations in Kinshasa Province. According to the ministry, 11 of the planned 12 stations have already been completed and are operational, while work is continuing on the final station ahead of the project’s official inauguration.

The meeting further reviewed progress on a project to introduce modern irrigation systems at a model farm in the DRC as part of efforts to transfer Egyptian expertise, improve water-use efficiency and support agricultural development.

Sewilam reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to support priority development projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and to expand cooperation in ways that strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to sustainable development across the African continent.

The talks also addressed regional issues of mutual interest, including cooperation among Nile Basin countries.

According to the statement, both sides underscored the importance of preserving inclusive institutional frameworks for Nile Basin cooperation and promoting consensus among member states as a foundation for sustainable development, regional stability and mutual trust.

For her part, Ndambi expressed her country’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Egypt and building on the progress achieved in recent years to advance sustainable development and serve the shared interests of both nations.