Algeria has begun construction of its second-largest power generation plant in El Aouinet, with total installed capacity of 1,406 megawatts (MW), local Arabic language news portal Echoroukonline said on Monday.

The project, based on combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology, will be developed by Sonelgaz’s power generation unit in partnership with China National Electric Engineering Company (CNEEC) at an estimated investment of 184.09 billion Algerian dinars (1.4 billion), the report said.

Construction is expected to take 48 months.

The project is expected to create 1,500 jobs during construction and 500 permanent jobs once operational.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.