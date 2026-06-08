Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has issued a limited tender covering repair and replacement works for seawater pipelines during its planned refinery turnaround programme in 2027, local Arabic-language newspaper Al-Rai reported.

The procurement process is being conducted through the K-Tendering electronic platform.

KNPC said bid submissions will be accepted until 23 July 2026.

The contract has been classified as a limited and non-divisible tender, meaning the project will be awarded as a single package.

Participation is restricted to 21 prequalified companies listed under the unified approved contractors register maintained by Kuwait’s Central Qualification Committee.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.