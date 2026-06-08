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Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has issued a limited tender covering repair and replacement works for seawater pipelines during its planned refinery turnaround programme in 2027, local Arabic-language newspaper Al-Rai reported.
The procurement process is being conducted through the K-Tendering electronic platform.
KNPC said bid submissions will be accepted until 23 July 2026.
The contract has been classified as a limited and non-divisible tender, meaning the project will be awarded as a single package.
Participation is restricted to 21 prequalified companies listed under the unified approved contractors register maintained by Kuwait’s Central Qualification Committee.
(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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