AMMAN — Jordan and Syria on Wednesday launched a joint platform to enhance cooperation in managing shared water resource and improving technical coordination and data exchange.

The Jordanian–Syrian Joint Water Platform, according to officials, is the culmination of cooperation between the two countries in addressing water issues.

The platform was launched in Amman on Wednesday by Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud.

Abu Saud said that the launch reflects a shared commitment to strengthening water sector governance and institutional cooperation through a joined platform.

It also translates progress in Jordanian–Syrian relations through technical coordination in managing shared water resources, he said.

He stressed the importance of cooperation in addressing water shortage challenges, in line with directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, and within the outcomes of the second session of the Jordanian–Syrian Higher Coordination Council held in Amman on April 12.

“The platform reflects the depth of relations between the two countries and their joint commitment to advancing cooperation in one of the most vital sectors, based on data sharing and joint work to serve both nations.”

In remarks to Al Mamlaka TV, Abu Saudi said that Syria has stopped drilling illegal wells in the south [on the borders with Jordan], a “step that will help Jordan’s groundwater basins recover.”

He said the decision will support restoring balance in groundwater basins and improve their sustainability.

He also highlighted technical support provided by the United States to ensure secure data management systems, which contributed to developing the platform as a practical model for cooperation in supporting water sustainability. He reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to regional cooperation and openness to initiatives that enhance water security as a key pillar of stability and sustainable development.

Syria’s Assistant Minister of Water Osama Abu Zaid praised Jordan’s support for the Syrian people, adding that Syria is committed to developing the Yarmouk Basin and achieving sustainable water resource management.

Abu Zaid said that the platform is not only a technical achievement but a practical step to enhance transparency, improve water resource management efficiency, and shift toward a modern data-based approach.

He explained that it will help unite databases related to the Yarmouk Basin, improve monitoring accuracy, facilitate data exchange, support joint studies and plans, and strengthen the ability to address water challenges.

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