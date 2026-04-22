United Gulf Construction Company, a multi-disciplinary contracting firm, has secured a KD42.3 million ($137 million) contract for the construction and maintenance of a new water distribution complex in Kuwait.

As per the contract awarded by the Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE), United Gulf will be responsible for the construction, completion, maintenance and development of the new water distribution complex in the Hawalli area, along with other associated works.

This project is line with Kuwait’s broader efforts to upgrade critical infrastructure and ensure reliable water services across the country.

It comes as part of the ministry's plan to develop a fully integrated water distribution complex designed to support growing demand, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the resilience of the national water network.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

