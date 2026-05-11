Makkah -- The National Water Company (NWC) announced the completion of 12 capital and operational projects in Makkah and the holy sites, implemented at a cost exceeding SAR821 million, with the total length of lines and networks exceeding 24,000 meters.

These projects are part of NWC’s operational plans to strengthen infrastructure in the water and environmental service sectors to serve residents, visitors, and pilgrims during the 1447 AH Hajj season.



NWC highlighted that the capital projects included sanitary drainage lines and networks in Mina to increase the capacity of existing networks.

In addition, water projects were implemented to strengthen distribution operations, improve operational efficiency in the holy sites and certain districts of Makkah, and improve the mechanism for controlling operational pressures in water networks.

The projects also aimed to enhance the efficiency of water and environmental services, ensure the continuity of water distribution, and guarantee the quality of services provided, especially during peak times.



NWC stated that it has implemented a package of operational projects, including initiatives to expand the number of devices for monitoring and measuring operational pressures, as well as water meters in the networks, and projects to install and upgrade valves in the water networks and connect them to technical systems that enable remote monitoring and control, to enhance operations and improve network performance.



NWC noted that the implemented projects reflect its readiness for the 1447 AH Hajj season, its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, supporting distribution operations, improving service quality, implementing proactive measures to ensure better services for pilgrims, and harnessing all capabilities and resources so they can perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.