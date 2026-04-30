RECENT public reactions to reports that the Lagos State government requires authorisation for solar panel installations—particularly within certain estates—have once again brought into focus a deeper issue in Nigeria’s governance: the fragile relationship between regulation and public trust. At first glance, the controversy appears straightforward. Many citizens, already burdened by unreliable grid electricity, see any form of approval requirement as yet another barrier—perhaps even another revenue channel—imposed by the government. In a country where households and businesses have been forced into self-generation for decades, such concerns are neither surprising nor entirely misplaced. However, the issue deserves a more careful and balanced examination.

The Lagos State government has clarified that the requirement is limited in scope, applying primarily to state-owned estates rather than the broader public. More importantly, the principle of regulating solar installations is not, in itself, unusual. Across the world, rooftop solar systems are subject to technical standards, certification requirements, and grid-integration protocols. These measures are designed not to restrict citizens, but to ensure safety, system stability, and long-term efficiency. Electricity infrastructure, even at the household level, is not without risk. Poorly installed solar panels, substandard batteries, and improper wiring can lead to fires, structural damage, and electrical hazards. In more advanced systems, regulation ensures that installations meet safety standards and that excess electricity can be integrated into the grid through structured, bi-directional mechanisms such as net metering or feed-in tariffs. In such environments, regulation is not perceived as a burden, but as an integral component of a functioning energy ecosystem. Nigeria’s context, however, is fundamentally different. Here, solar adoption is not driven primarily by environmental choice or market incentives; it is driven by necessity. Citizens install solar systems not to complement the grid, but to escape it, a reality evident in the Presidency’s own disconnection of Aso Rock from the national grid in favour of alternative power supply. In this environment, any attempt by government to regulate what has become a survival mechanism is inevitably viewed with suspicion. This is the core of the problem: not regulation itself, but the absence of trust.

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For many Nigerians, regulation is too often associated with cost, complexity, and rent-seeking behaviour rather than service improvement. When grid electricity supply remains unstable, and when past policies have not consistently translated into better outcomes, even well-intentioned measures are interpreted through a lens of doubt. Yet, abandoning regulation is not a viable alternative. An unregulated expansion of rooftop solar, particularly in densely populated urban areas, carries its own risks. What is required, therefore, is not the absence of regulation, but the presence of credible, transparent and clearly communicated regulation. Lagos State, and indeed other subnational governments, must recognise this distinction. If authorisation requirements are to be implemented, they must be properly defined, transparently administered, and clearly justified on safety and technical grounds. There must be no ambiguity that such policies are not revenue-driven. Public communication is essential.

Citizens must understand not only what is required, but why it is required, and how it benefits them. More importantly, regulation should evolve beyond restriction towards integration. The long-term objective should be to create a system in which distributed generation—whether rooftop solar in homes, captive generation in institutions, or embedded power in industrial clusters—can operate within a coordinated national and regional grid framework. In such a system, households are not merely consumers but potential contributors to energy supply. This is the direction of modern electricity systems globally.

But such a transition cannot occur in isolation from the broader challenge of grid reliability. If the public power system remains weak, fragmented, and inconsistent, citizens will continue to seek alternatives outside it. Regulation, in that context, will always be viewed as intrusion rather than coordination. The lesson is therefore clear. Regulation must go hand in hand with performance. If the government seeks to regulate how citizens generate electricity, it must also demonstrate credible progress in how it supplies electricity. Without this balance, policy, even when technically sound, will struggle to gain public acceptance. Nigeria’s energy future will depend on both centralised infrastructure and distributed solutions. The task before policymakers is to ensure that these elements work together within a coherent and trusted framework. In the end, the issue is not whether solar panels should be regulated. It is whether regulation can be exercised in a manner that commands public confidence.

In functional systems, governments regulate solar energy to integrate citizens into the grid. In Nigeria, citizens turn to solar to escape the grid—and then fear the government when it returns to regulate them. Bridging that gap of trust may well be the most important reform of all.

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