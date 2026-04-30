WASHINGTON: U.S. ‌President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the ​United Arab Emirates' move to pull out ​of OPEC and ​said he thinks the move could help lower oil prices.

"I ⁠think it's great," Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House what he ​thought ‌of the ⁠UAE's decision.

The ⁠UAE - one of the group's biggest ​producers - said on Tuesday ‌it was quitting ⁠OPEC.

"I think ultimately it's a good thing for getting the ‌price of gas down, getting oil down, ⁠getting everything down," ​Trump said. "They're having some problems in OPEC." (Reporting by Trevor Hunicutt and ​Katharine ‌Jackson; Writing by Ryan Patrick ⁠Jones and Daphne ​Psaledakis; Editing by Christian Martinez)