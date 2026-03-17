Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with several ministers and officials to follow up on several projects within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), according to a statement.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, reviewed the existing projects in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, which includes 547 industrial and logistical projects. This is in addition to 88 supportive and service activities, representing 25 different nationalities from major global countries.

The total investment cost of these projects is up to $33.06 billion, offering 133,500 direct job opportunities.

Gamal El-Dien highlighted that these plans include 70 projects in the spinning and weaving sector at a value of $683.8 million, as well as 130 projects in the chemical industries sector with an aggregated investment of $15.9 billion.

He noted that the Ain Sokhna zone has 13 industrial developers, who play a key role in attracting various investments and projects.

As for the West Qantara Industrial Zone, the number of actual projects and contracts reached 52, spanning various industrial sectors, including textiles and apparel, food, sustainable packaging, poultry farming equipment, and others, with investments estimated at $1.53 billion.

These projects are expected to create more than 72,000 direct job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the East Port Said Integrated Industrial Zone covers seven industrial, logistical, and service projects in textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, ready-mix concrete, grain silo manufacturing, railway trains, and others.

With total investments of $367 million, these projects provide 2,000 direct jobs.

The chairman indicated that Ismailia East (Technology Valley) successfully attracted four projects in the metal and building materials sectors, with total investments of $59 million, creating around 1,000 direct job opportunities.